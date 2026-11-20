SUNBURY — A second visit by the Central Susquehanna Opportunities mobile food pantry is scheduled for Sunbury on Monday, November 23 . The special holiday distribution will help families affected by the loss of SNAP benefits.

The first food distribution was held Tuesday , with dozens of people turning out for assistance. Organizers have added another opportunity to help families struggling with food costs ahead of Thanksgiving .

The mini-mobile food pantry will operate from 11am until 2pm at State Representative Michael Stender’s Sunbury office. The office is located at 390 Washington Avenue. Central Susquehanna Opportunities says the food distribution is open to the public.