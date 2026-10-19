Second-Alarm Fire Damages Union County Home

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire damaged a home Sunday afternoon in East Buffalo Township, Union County. The fire was reported around 3pm near Stein Lane and Washington Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming from the two-and-a-half-story house as multiple fire departments responded.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. The first floor sustained the heaviest damage. Neighbors say the owners had been working to renovate the property. Firefighters remained on the scene several hours working to extinguish hot spots and determine the cause of the fire.