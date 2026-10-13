SCI Coal Township Hosting Job Fair

COAL TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will hold a job fair tomorrow to fill several positions at SCI Coal Township. The event runs from noon until 6pm at the prison on Kelley Drive.

The department is hiring corrections officer trainees and recruiting for additional jobs in several fields. Applicants for corrections officer trainee positions must be at least 18. No appointment or registration is required, and on-site interviews will be available for corrections officer trainee applicants.

Candidates should bring two forms of identification. The department says Pennsylvania’s residency requirement has been waived, allowing qualified applicants from neighboring states to apply.