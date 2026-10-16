Scams in Riverside and Mahoning Township Have PD’s Busy

Montour County Warns Of Jury Duty Scam

DANVILLE — The Montour County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving fake jury duty warrants. Sheriff Will McKenna says a caller recently posed as “Sheriff Victor Thomason” and demanded $5,000 in Bitcoin.

Mahoning Township Police took the report after the victim was told an arrest warrant had been issued for missing federal jury duty. McKenna says the sheriff’s office does not serve federal jury-duty warrants and will never demand bond payments by phone or Bitcoin. Anyone receiving a suspicious call should contact the sheriff 570-271-3020.

Meantime…

Riverside Police Warn Residents About Scam Calls

RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Police are warning residents after receiving an increase in reports of scam phone calls. Police say some victims have shared personal information or sent money to callers.

Officers say the scams are especially concerning for older residents and are asking families to talk with elderly parents and grandparents about suspicious calls.

Police are reminding residents not to provide personal or financial information to unexpected callers. Anyone who receives a questionable call should hang up and independently contact the business, agency, or family member the caller claims to represent.