Rowe says he ‘technically’ wasn’t breaking Governor’s rules in photo

LEWISBURG – More words today about a Valley State Representative’s much talked about Facebook post several weeks ago. Rep. David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) says he wasn’t breaking the state’s Thanksgiving Eve alcohol restrictions in the controversial Facebook post.

Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker called the photo ‘demoralizing, but Rowe this week elaborated, “But for her to have said no such thing when (Governor) Tom Wolf actively violated his own orders when he marched at the Black Lives Matter rally, recently vetoed a bill that would’ve provided limited liability protections for hospitals and schools and all of these entities that we need to be surviving right now, I think it just goes to show how political, unfortunately, many in our community has made this virus.”

Rowe says the point of the photo was to stand up for the many restaurant and small business owners who’ve been suffering due to pandemic restrictions, “These people have been calling my office for weeks and months with heartbreaking stories of losing their homes, not being able to make their car payments…they’re worried they may not be able to feed their kids in a couple months…even the WHO (World Health Organization) recently stated lock downs should not be used as a primary method of curving the spread of coronavirus.”

Rowe says he’s never once downplayed the virus, but there needs to be a ‘far more long-term sustainable perspective,’ “For our hospital systems, that includes making sure they’re on strong, financial ground, because we have several months ago, when Governor Wolf put a moratorium on elective surgeries, he created a budget deficit in many Pennsylvania hospital systems to the tune of $7 billion.”

Hear more of Rowe’s comments on this, the budget, and more on the WKOK Podcast page.