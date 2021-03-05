Rowe Posts Photo Favoring Shop Defying Orders

SHAMOKIN DAM – One of the Valley’s outspoken Republican state legislators is active on social media again heavily criticizing the governor’s mitigation orders; this time supporting a local business recently ordered to close for violating COVID-19 regulations.

State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) posted a photo on Facebook Friday outside of Eagles Wind Coffee House in Shamokin Dam. The business was just ordered to close due to masking violations and its owner is refusing to close.

On Facebook, Rowe says ‘Whenever I hear Tom Wolf is bullying a local small business, I make it a point to go and support them.’ He was also not wearing a mask in the photo. Rowe acknowledged the line into the coffee shop was ‘out the door,’ and said ‘it’s a beautiful thing seeing our community come together to support small businesses.”

See the full post here. Last Thanksgiving, widely circulated was a social media photo of Representative Rowe at a bar, potentially defying one of the Governor’s Wolf’s most restrictive mitigation measures.