Route 54 Westbound Returns To Two Lanes

DANVILLE — A PennDOT update…Westbound Route 54 in Montour County has reopened to two lanes near the Route 642 intersection. PennDOT says crews have completed the latest traffic pattern change as bridge rehabilitation continues over Mahoning Creek.

However, drivers still cannot turn left from westbound Route 54 onto 642 west. Motorists must remain in the right lane and use the Jerseytown Road detour to reach Liberty Valley Road. PennDOT says drivers may encounter brief delays in both directions during weekday construction hours.