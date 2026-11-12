Route 11 Paving Project Finished Ahead Of Schedule

DANVILLE — A $1.6 million paving project on Route 11 in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township, Montour County, is complete.

PennDOT says the work finished two weeks ahead of schedule. The project covered Route 11 between Railroad Street and Clinic Road. Improvements included roadway repairs, resurfacing, new pavement markings, and upgraded signs.

The work was originally scheduled for next year as a thinner pavement preservation treatment. However, additional state funding allowed PennDOT to accelerate the project and complete more extensive repairs this fall.

The project is among 81 accelerated road improvements statewide. PennDOT’s nine-county regional district will receive nearly $66 million for road improvements over 18 months.