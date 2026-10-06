RiverStage Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend

LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will bring a new adaptation of the classic adventure “Treasure Island” to Lewisburg this weekend. Performances are planned this Friday , Saturday , and Sunday , and next weekend, at the Greenspace Center on Market Street.

The 2014 adaptation by Bryony Lavery follows young Jim Hawkins on a treasure hunt involving pirates, deception, and Long John Silver. RiverStage says the production features a large cast of local actors from across the Susquehanna Valley. More info at riverstagetheatre.org.