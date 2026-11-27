SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s Nature Book Club will meet this coming Monday, November 30, to select its reading list for 2027. The meeting begins at 7pm at the association’s office at 112 Market Street in Sunbury, with online participation available through Zoom.

Members will discuss the book American Chestnut: The Life, Death, and Rebirth of a Perfect Tree. Afterward, participants will help select six nature books for discussion next year. The meeting is open to everyone, whether or not they’ve read the current selection. Registration is available through the Riverkeeper Association.