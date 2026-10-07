Riverboat Fundraiser Concert Set For Sunday

NORTHUMBERLAND — The ongoing effort to build and launch a riverboat on Lake Augusta is getting another fundraising boost this Sunday . The Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society will hold its Float My Boat Concert Series Sunday , 1 to 8pm.

The event is at the Front Street Station in Northumberland. Seven local acts are scheduled, including Runaway Stroller, Halo Shine, Mountain House Revival, and the Horseshoe Hollow Gang.

Admission is a $10 donation at the door. The fundraiser will also feature raffles and 50-50 drawings, with proceeds supporting the riverboat project. There is more information at centralsusquehannariverboat.org.