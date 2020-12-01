Stacy Richards: Union County COVID-19 Proclamation ‘Not Enough’

LEWISBURG – Union County’s minority commissioner Stacy Richards says the county’s newly approved proclamation honoring health care workers and first responders is ‘not enough.’ The proclamation declares this week ‘Frontline Healthcare Workers And First Responders Week’ in Union County, written by Republican Commissioner Jeff Reber.

Richards says the proclamation is ‘meaningless,’saying instead of just ‘honoring’ frontline workers, the community should take action, and the county should suggest mask wearing, social distancing and following CDC guidelines. Right now, she says the proclamation ‘mildly’ recommends following those guidelines and her recommended edits were discarded. She also says its not just healthcare workers on the frontline, it’s the community, saying ‘the spread is there.’