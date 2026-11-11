Resurfacing Project Begins Today on Route 61

Drivers are advised that a roadway resurfacing project begins this week on Route 61 in Kulpmont Borough and Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Beginning Wednesday, November 11 , the contractor, HRI, Inc. and a sub-contractor will begin performing base repairs on Route 61 between Shamokin and Kulpmont. Motorists can expect lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. This work is expected to be completed in two-three weeks.

Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting. Drivers should drive with caution in the area and obey signs and flaggers.

HRI, Inc.is the prime contractor for this $4.1 million roadway improvement project. Additional work to be completed in 2027 on Route 61 includes roadway, milling and resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, tree trimming, and pavement markings. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in July 2027 .

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.