Residents Displaced After Two-Alarm Apartment Fire in Danville

DANVILLE – About eight people are displaced after a two-alarm fire to an apartment building in Danville. Montour-Columbia 911 says the fire was first reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday night and crews from Northumberland and Montour counties were called to the scene. It occurred at an apartment building on Mill Street.

The 911 center says no injuries were reported and about eight people got out safely. Crews remained on scene until about 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning. The American Red Cross was called to assist those affected.