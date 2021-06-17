Report: Grassroots Rally Goers Support Election Audit in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots effort to reinvestigate Pennsylvania’s election results brought around 100 supporters to the State Capitol on Wednesday, June 16. The ralliers called for a forensic audit of the result, which is similar to the one republicans conducted in Arizona. Several courts have already ruled that the November election was conducted fair and square in Pennsylvania, but these rally-goers are not convinced.

“The audit benefits anybody on either side of the political spectrum, it’s just so imperative for all of our rights as American citizens to known that it was an election of integrity and our vote truly does count,” Mary Buemi, attended rally, said. Republican Rep Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, has already said he is not interested in spending any taxpayer money on an audit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Gerow, a longtime conservative activist, said he will run for governor of Pennsylvania, formally joining the field of candidates vying for the Republican Party’s nomination next year. Gerow, 66, runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg with offices two blocks from the state Capitol, where he is a familiar face. He is vice chairman of the American Conservative Union and a rank-and-file state party committee member, and got his start in politics volunteering — and later as a paid staffer — on the presidential campaigns of Ronald Reagan. He is also known to Sunday morning television audiences in central Pennsylvania for appearing for more than two decades as a political commentator on “Face the State,” a public affairs show on the local CBS affiliate. Gerow said he will formally announce his campaign on Thursday evening at a volunteer firehouse in Cumberland County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge suffered a stroke Wednesday at his home in suburban Washington, D.C., a longtime aide to the former Pennsylvania governor said. Ridge was taken by ambulance from the home in Bethesda, Maryland, to a hospital for treatment, Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron said. Ridge was conscious upon arrival at the hospital and underwent a procedure that removed a blood clot, Aaron said. He described Ridge as being in critical but stable condition. Ridge, 75, was Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, when he joined the administration of President George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 to become the country’s first homeland security secretary.

At the Department of Homeland Security, Ridge headed a sprawling department that was composed of 22 agencies and some 180,000 employees. His efforts there included establishing a system of color-coded terror alerts, and his advocacy for “disaster kits” in 2003 triggered a run on duct tape and plastic sheeting. More recently he has led Ridge Global, a firm that consults on cyber security, international security and risk management. Ridge suffered a heart attack at an Austin, Texas, in November 2017. He had been in Texas to attend a Republican Governors Association conference when he summoned medical help to his hotel. Ridge is a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a county prosecutor and six-term congressman from Erie before being elected Pennsylvania governor in 1994.

By John Beauge | Special to PennLive

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lewisburg Area School District has been accused in a federal civil suit of failing to address bullying of a student with an individualized educational program. Kathleen Kurtz, the mother of the student identified as JX, 14, and Robert Straub, the boy’s stepfather, filed suit Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court seeking unspecified damages. Because the school failed to handle the matter properly, it escalated to threats, intimidation and physical assault, they claim. Although the harassment became more prevalent and severe over the course of a few weeks, none of the harassers were punished or disciplined beyond simply being spoken to by the principal, they contend.

District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said she had not seen the complaint and could not comment on the allegations until she speaks with the solicitor. The suit details the alleged bullying at Linntown Intermediate School beginning in March but claims it had occurred since November. JX claims he was consistently called a rapist, pedophile and child molester by other students. An anonymous report made to ChildLine on March 19 accused him of raping a female student, the suit states. An investigation concluded the girl made up the incident and JX would not be charged, Kurtz and Straub said they were told in mid-May by a Buffalo Valley Regional Police officer.

After JX told them on March 17 about the bullying, his mother and stepfather said they met with acting principal Jeremiah Bennett and provided him names of students involved. They claim they were assured an investigation would take place and discipline imposed as needed. The suit includes a copy of correspondence from Bennett in which he told Kurtz and Straub he made it clear to boys with whom he spoke they needed to stop all communication with JX. “In both cases, the boys seemed to understand the seriousness of the situation and that there could be serious consequences if anything of this nature occurs in the future,” the message stated.

The complaint also contains follow-up correspondence to Bennett in which Kurtz and Straub expressed their concerns about JX’s emotional state. “He does not want to go to school and face more slanderous heckling. Nor would you or I,” the letter states. The complaint details the impact the bullying had on JX and efforts Kurtz and Straub made to address the situation. He claimed all sorts of medical problems to avoid going to school, Kurtz said. JX complained May 11 a student threatened to beat him up if he touched another girl and claimed the following day one of two students who verbally attacked him in the hall grabbed the shoulder he had broken in an April 10 dirt bike accident, the complaint states.

Kurtz and Straub say they had conversations with Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost who assured them his officers were involved. Yost Wednesday confirmed the existence of an open investigation but said he could discuss it because involved juveniles. Kurtz and Straub on May 13 removed JX from the “pervasive psychologically damaging environment” and notified school officials he would begin home-bound education the following day. The notification included an opinion from JX’s doctor that he is no longer safe attending classes at Linntown.

