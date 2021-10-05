Report: Four Detailed After Shamokin Incident

SHAMOKIN – Four people have been detained after a police incident in Shamokin Tuesday. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported around 2:30 p.m. along East Dewart Street. Police had blocked some roads surrounding the incident, but those roads have reopened.

The Daily Item reports four people have been detained following the approximately two-hour long incident. The Daily Item also says state probation officers were also called to the scene. No other details are known and an investigation is ongoing.