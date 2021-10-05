Report: Four Detailed After Shamokin Incident

WKOK Staff | October 5, 2021 |

SHAMOKIN – Four people have been detained after a police incident in Shamokin Tuesday. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported around 2:30 p.m. along East Dewart Street. Police had blocked some roads surrounding the incident, but those roads have reopened.

The Daily Item reports four people have been detained following the approximately two-hour long incident. The Daily Item also says state probation officers were also called to the scene. No other details are known and an investigation is ongoing.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff