Rent, Food, Electric Payments Continue to be 211 Needs

WILKES-BARRE – Rent, help with electric utility payments and help with food resources are still top needs around the Valley as residents continue dialing 2-1-1 for assistance. Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, who’s been sending out the monthly 2-1-1 reports, says 122 contacts from the Valley were made in June. 2-1-1 is a statewide one call clearinghouse service for human and social service opportunities, funding help and other aid.

Across the northeastern Pennsylvania region, over 3,300 contacts were made; of those contacts, over 1,400 were for food vouchers, over 700 were for rent, and over 200 were for electric utility payment help.

Valley totals:

Union – 30 contacts made in June; 9 for rent, 7 for electric utility assistance, 6 for housing needs

Snyder – 18 contacts made; 5 for food pantry, 4 for rent assistance

Northumberland – 66 contacts made; 21 rent, 22 for various housing needs

Montour – 8 contacts made; mostly for electric utility assistance

Total northeast PA region – 3,333 contacts made; 1,433 food vouchers, 744 rent, 244 for electric utility assistance