Homeless Man Held For Triple Homicide, Robbery in Snydertown

SUNBURY – Troopers are out with the name of their murder defendant, charged with killing three people Wednesday. State police at Stonington say 23-year-old Matthew Reed, who currently has no known address and was staying at Haven Ministry Homeless Shelter, allegedly confessed to murdering three people in Snydertown Wednesday afternoon. They say he also asked an acquaintance at the facility to help provide an alibi and hide the gun for him.

Thursday morning, Reed was arraigned in front Magisterial District Judge John Gembic in Shamokin and charged with three counts of criminal homicide and one charge each of vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited firearm.

In court papers, police say Reed admitted to killing 58-year-old Susan Williams, 59-year-old James Dicken and a 17-year-old male in a fit of rage over the cancelled sale of a car. Reed allegedly stole the car after shooting its owners, parking the vehicle at a Sunbury boat launch where it was later recovered by police.