Red Flag Warning Issued for the Valley; Fire Conditions High

STATE COLLEGE – Although the temperatures are rising, today might not be a good day to light those fire pits or do any outdoor burning. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for the Valley today. The warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday for the Valley and includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

Northwest winds are expected at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity could be as low as 20 percent. Critical fire weather conditions are possible and the National Weather Service says any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The full listing of counties in the red flag warning include: Adams, Bedford, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York.

Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com for the all the latest Accuweather and weather-related updates.

More information on the red flag warning from the National Weather Service: HERE