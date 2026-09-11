Recovery Walk Saturday Combines Awareness, Music, Cars, Family  

MIDDLEBURG — Walking Free Clubhouse will bring recovery awareness and a full day of community activities to Middleburg today (9/12). Its third annual Recovery Walk and Car Show is 11am to 6pm at the Middleburg Carnival Grounds.

The event features a one-mile walk, car show, three bands, guest speakers, and recovery resource tables. Families can also enjoy children’s games, face painting, food trucks, raffles, and a butterfly release.

Organizers say the event promotes education and awareness surrounding addiction and recovery. More information is available at walkingfreeclubhouse.org.