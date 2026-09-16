Recovery Simulation, Block Party Planned In Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — A free Recovery Month event in Lewisburg will combine an interactive recovery simulation with a community block party Friday . The Union County Resource Center will host the activities at 480 Hafer Road. The CMSU Drug and Alcohol Program will lead the simulation from noon to 2pm.

Organizers say it will highlight challenges involving sobriety, housing, mental health, parenting and daily responsibilities. A block party will follow from 2pm to 5pm with food, children’s activities, speakers and live music. Both events are free. Registration is available at 570-374-1718.