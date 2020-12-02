Reber Defends Union County Proclamation, Richards Still Votes ‘Yes’

LEWISBURG – Union County minority commissioner Stacy Richards still voted for the county’s proclamation honoring healthcare workers and first responders… and the commissioner who wrote it said the board has been responsive to the pandemic.

Commissioner Richards said Wednesday she still voted for the proclamation during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting because the document ‘still honors health and emergency workers’ and she ‘wasn’t going to not honor them.’

Earlier, we told you Richards called the proclamation ‘meaningless.’ She said Tuesday the county should further emphasize mask wearing, social distancing and following CDC guidelines as a way of honoring those workers.

Commissioner Jeff Reber says the document does allude to it being ‘incumbent’ upon the community to follow CDC guidelines. Reber also says the county has been proactive in making sure the community follows CDC guidelines, but there’s always going to be differing opinions on how to respond to the pandemic. Reber says he’s also been quoted in the media asking the community to adhere to guidelines and county buildings have masking and CDC requirements.