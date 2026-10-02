PUC Approves Smaller UGI Natural Gas Rate Increase

HARRISBURG — UGI natural gas customers around here will see higher bills after state regulators approved a smaller increase than the company originally requested. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a $65 million settlement, about 35 percent below UGI’s initial request.

The increase will be phased in, with $40 million taking effect now and another $25 million next October. For a typical residential customer, the average monthly bill will rise about $6.45 overall by October 2027. The customer charge will also increase in two steps.

UGI serves about 706,000 customers statewide. The company cannot seek another base-rate increase before January 2029.