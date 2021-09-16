The Library for Union County Reopening With Big Event Saturday

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg reopens its Public Library with a big September event.

Organizers tell us the ReDiscover! community event will feature several numerous entertaining and fun, learning activities. They say they’ll be live music for children and adults as well as child-friendly activities emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The Library for Union County leaders say attendance is free for the public while free food will be available from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm with ice cream from Becky’s Soft Serve provided at the end of the vent. The event will take place rain or shine from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 18 on the Library grounds. More information at www.unioncountylibraries.org.

All this will happen in conjunction with a media sale… they say there will also be a DVD/CD, and Books on Tape sale with each items priced at $1 dollar will also take place with proceeds going toward the Public Library.