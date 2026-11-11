Public Invited To Help Design Historic Lewisburg Rail Bridge

LEWISBURG — Area residents can help shape the future of Lewisburg’s historic railroad bridge during a public design workshop next week. Lewisburg Neighborhoods is exploring plans to convert the bridge into a pedestrian and bicycle crossing over the Susquehanna River.

The project could connect downtown Lewisburg with Montandon and extend the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail across the river. Engineers are studying the bridge’s condition, restoration costs, and potential design options.