LEWISBURG – A printing plant in Lewisburg will be closing permanently. The Daily Item reports RR Donnelley issued a notice that they will close in November, with an estimated 70 employees losing jobs.

The report indicates the closure will begin on November 14 and will take about 14 days to shut down. RR Donnelley opened in 1960 and is a commercial printing operation. The Daily Item reports company officials have not yet commented on the pending closure.