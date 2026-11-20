NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House Museum in Northumberland will explore the friendship between Thomas Jefferson and Joseph Priestley this Sunday . Local educator and author Craig Specht will present the program at 1pm.

Specht teaches American history at Shikellamy Middle School and serves on the museum’s board. His new book, The American Orator, features historic speeches that helped shape our nation from the Revolution to today .

A book signing will follow, with discounted copies available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House, and more information is available at 570-473-9474.