Press Enterprise: Teen Homicide Suspect ‘Competent’

BLOOMSBURG — In Columbia County, a 17-year-old accused of killing another teenager in Pine Township has been found competent to face prosecution. The Press Enterprise reports Adam Bartosic is charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Carter Conklin.
Lawyers told a Columbia County judge that Bartosic’s mental health evaluation is complete, and the case can move forward. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for .
The Press Enterprise reports Bartosic has been held separately from other inmates because of his age and mental health needs. Those special housing conditions will change when he turns 18 on .