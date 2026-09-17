Press Enterprise: Teen Homicide Suspect ‘Competent’

BLOOMSBURG — In Columbia County, a 17-year-old accused of killing another teenager in Pine Township has been found competent to face prosecution. The Press Enterprise reports Adam Bartosic is charged in the September 2025 shooting death of 17-year-old Carter Conklin.

Lawyers told a Columbia County judge Monday that Bartosic’s mental health evaluation is complete, and the case can move forward. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for October 27 .