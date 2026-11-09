Press Enterprise Investigation Reveals 112 Immigration Arrests

BLOOMSBURG — A Press Enterprise investigation found local police helped federal immigration agents arrest at least 112 people in Columbia and Montour counties. The arrests occurred between October 2025 and August 2026 , according to federal records.

The Press Enterprise reports 46 arrests occurred in the Berwick area, with others involving Hemlock and Mahoning Township police. Participating departments received hundreds of thousands of dollars through agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police chiefs say the partnerships improve public safety and provide funding for their departments. Immigration advocates question the arrangements, noting only 17 of those arrested had criminal convictions.