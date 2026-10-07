Press Enterprise: Fire Quickly Extinguished At Montour Power Plant

Mark Lawrence | October 7, 2026 6:46 am |

Photo courtesy of Valley Township Fire Company

WASHINGTONVILLE — A fire broke out morning at Talen Energy’s Montour power plant near Washingtonville. The Press Enterprise reports the fire started around 9:40am in an air compressor.

Washingtonville Fire Chief Gary Roberts says plant maintenance workers had mostly knocked down the fire before outside crews arrived. Firefighters then removed damaged filters, vented smoke, and checked for hot spots.

Talen Energy says the fire was quickly extinguished and caused no impact to plant safety, employees, or the community. Roberts says the compressor likely overheated or short-circuited.  Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:30am.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK