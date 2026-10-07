Press Enterprise: Fire Quickly Extinguished At Montour Power Plant

WASHINGTONVILLE — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Talen Energy’s Montour power plant near Washingtonville. The Press Enterprise reports the fire started around 9:40am in an air compressor.

Washingtonville Fire Chief Gary Roberts says plant maintenance workers had mostly knocked down the fire before outside crews arrived. Firefighters then removed damaged filters, vented smoke, and checked for hot spots.

Talen Energy says the fire was quickly extinguished and caused no impact to plant safety, employees, or the community. Roberts says the compressor likely overheated or short-circuited. Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:30am.