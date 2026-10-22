Prescription Drug Take Back Day Set For Saturday

SUNBURY — Residents across the Susquehanna Valley have another opportunity to safely dispose of unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The nationwide event runs Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

Pennsylvania has nearly 900 permanent drug disposal locations, including Weis Markets in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, and Lewisburg. Collection boxes are also available at the Northumberland and Union County Sheriff’s Offices and several local police departments.

Organizers say proper disposal helps prevent accidental overdoses, prescription drug misuse, and environmental contamination. For more information and to find a nearby drug disposal location, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website at https://www.pa.gov/agencies/ddap/substance-use-prevention/prescription-drug-take-back-program