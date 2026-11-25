PPL Electric Prepares for Thanksgiving Storm, Possible Outages

ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric is preparing for possible power outages as strong winds and rain are forecast for Thanksgiving Day. The utility says storm response teams are activated across its 29-county service territory, with employees working 16-hour shifts.

Customers are encouraged to charge electronic devices, prepare emergency supplies, and check flashlight batteries. PPL reminds residents to keep generators outdoors and stay at least 100 feet from downed power lines.

The utility says crews will work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Outages can be reported at pplelectric.com/outage.

Meantime…

PPL Electric Rates Rising More Than Ten Percent

HARRISBURG — PPL Electric Rates Rising More Than Ten Percent, Mark Lawrence reports:

MARKHIKE5 :45 …reporting.

Pennsylvania electric customers face higher generation rates beginning December 1, including a significant increase for PPL Electric customers. The Public Utility Commission says PPL’s residential Price to Compare will rise 10.3 percent, reflecting higher wholesale electricity costs.

Most other utilities are also increasing rates, including Penelec, Met-Ed and Citizens Electric. The changes affect customers who haven’t selected a competitive electricity supplier.

Officials encourage customers to explore budget billing, energy assistance programs, and conservation measures to reduce winter expenses. Consumers can compare electric suppliers at PA Power Switch dot com.