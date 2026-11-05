PPL Unveils $408 Million Power Line Project

ELYSBURG — The News Item is reporting…PPL Electric Utilities unveiled preliminary routes for 16 miles of new transmission lines during an Elysburg open house Wednesday . The proposed $408 million project would supply electricity to a potential data center near Mount Carmel.

PPL presented several possible routes but has not selected a preferred alignment. Residents questioned the project’s environmental impact, effects on private property, and who would pay for the improvements.

The News Item reports that Mount Carmel Township supervisors have formally opposed the project, citing environmental and property concerns. PPL says construction could begin in 2028, with completion expected in 2031, pending regulatory approvals.