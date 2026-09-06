PPL Electricity Demand Expected To Surge Dramatically

HARRISBURG — Electricity demand in PPL’s service territory is expected to surge dramatically during the next five years. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s latest Electric Power Outlook report, PPL projects electricity use will grow more than 20 percent annually.

The report says much of the increase will come from industrial customers, including new data centers. Industrial electricity use is projected to grow an average of about 51 percent annually.

The PUC report says PPL serves nearly 1.5 million customers across 29 counties. PPL’s projected electricity growth is the largest among Pennsylvania’s major electric utilities.