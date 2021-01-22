Positive COVID Case Pauses Shikellamy HS Wrestling Program

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy High School Wrestling team will be off the mat for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case was reported affecting the program.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle announced Friday the high school received notice of a positive virus case of a staff member impacting the varsity wrestling program. Bendle says the team will not be able to compete until the end of quarantine.

Bendle says the district is saddened this will impact those student athletes, but the health and safety of the district and community come first.

Bendle says this is the first case at the high school since its last deep clean last weekend and the school building will remain open. Close contacts being notified. We last told you the high school and middle school are starting all remote Fridays beginning next week to keep buildings clean and open.