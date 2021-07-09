Political and Social Injustice Discussions More Effective In Person

SUNBURY – An expert in grassroots movements in the US, Lara Putnam of the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for International Studies, joined Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranahan on On The Mark to discuss ongoing civil unrest and the many protests and demonstrations last year.

“Political arguments that happen on social media can spiral into really negative dynamics, so there’s an encouragement to really have those political conversations – step forward and join a group to advocate what you believe in – but the more that happens in the real world and the less it happens over social media, the happier we’ll be,” she said.

Dr. Putnam broke down the numbers on the Black Lives Matter movement here in the state, which saw massive support throughout the country, “In Pennsylvania, there were over 230 different communities that held racial injustice protests organized and held this summer. That’s about 10 times as many communities that ever held a women’s march, 10 times the communities as were ever home to a Tea Party protest; so it’s bigger than the precedence on the left, and bigger than the precedence on the right.”

You can hear Putnam’s full On The Mark interview on our podcast page.