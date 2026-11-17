November 5 . LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating an attempt to use suspected counterfeit money in the Lewisburg area. Police say a young man attempted to purchase tobacco products

The cashier refused the suspected counterfeit currency, and the man paid another way. Police describe him as a tall, blond-haired white male in his late teens or early 20s.

He reportedly left in a white SUV with black wheels and heavily tinted rear windows. Surveillance photos are posted on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department’s Facebook page.