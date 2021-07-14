Police Investigating Assault of Bucknell Transgender Student

LEWISBURG – Police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a transgender Bucknell University student.

In a statement, Bucknell says it received a report of the off-campus incident and is working with Buffalo Valley Regional Police and has no further comment. WKOK is seeking comment from officers on the matter.

According to The Daily Item, 23-year-old Dylan Rogers was the victim of the unprovoked attack by about six young men near the 100 block of South Sixth Street. Rogers told The Daily Item the incident occurred around 2 a.m. while she was walking home with several girls from a downtown bar.

Rogers told The Daily Item she suffered a concussion along with other bruises and abrasions, and was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Rogers says she didn’t recall hearing any slurs against her, but says she was the only one assaulted among the group of women walking from the bar.