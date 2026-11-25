NORTHUMBERLAND — A Point Township police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning while responding to an officer-in-distress call in Sunbury. The crash occurred on King Street in Northumberland Borough, near the Priestley Bridge, connecting Northumberland to Packer Island.

State police say the officer was driving with emergency lights and siren activated when he attempted to pass another vehicle. That vehicle was attempting a left turn when the collision occurred, leaving both vehicles with disabling damage.

Neither driver was injured, and both declined emergency medical treatment at the scene. Both vehicles were towed away.

Point Township Police Chief Kevin Herring told WKOK the police cruiser was heavily damaged, but its future remains uncertain. Herring says officials will determine later whether the vehicle is a total loss.

Herring says an internal review found the officer’s actions consistent with department policy and state law. State police are conducting an independent investigation to determine fault.

Meanwhile, police have not disclosed any details about the officer-in-distress incident in Sunbury that prompted the emergency response.