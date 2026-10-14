Pocket Knife Found At Mount Carmel Area School

MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Area School District says a student was found with a pocket knife while entering the High School Tuesday morning. District Superintendent Pete Cheddar says the knife was discovered after it set off a metal detector.

School administrators, the school resource officer, and security staff immediately secured the knife. The district says disciplinary and administrative action is being taken under school policy and state law. Parents are reminded that students are responsible for all belongings they bring into school.