Planning for Public Distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine

HARRISBURG- With vaccinations beginning last week for healthcare workers, what should the general public expect when it’s time for them to get inoculated for COVID-19? State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says when it is time, they will have a widespread distribution campaign.

“We plan to contract with pharmacies for distribution. We’ll be working with healthcare providers, federally qualified health centers, we’ll be having vaccination clinics,” Levine said.

Levine says the recommendation is that everyone gets the vaccine, whether you’ve had the virus or not.

“It appears that the robustness of immunity may depend upon how serious the case was. If you had more symptoms and a more serious case you might have a more vigorous immune response. If you had no symptoms, that you might have a much less vigorous response although those studies are still continuing,” Levine said.

The first vaccinations were delivered to healthcare workers last week and widespread public distribution will probably not happen until Spring.