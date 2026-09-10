Pipe Replacements Begin Next Week on Route 204 in Jackson Township

Mark Lawrence | September 10, 2026 6:43 am |

Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will begin next week on Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County. Starting on , a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Route 204 between Erdley Church Road (T-491) and Tame Deer Road (T-835). Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK