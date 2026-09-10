Pipe Replacements Begin Next Week on Route 204 in Jackson Township

Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will begin next week on Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County. Starting on Monday, September 14 , a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Route 204 between Erdley Church Road (T-491) and Tame Deer Road (T-835). Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.