Pipe Replacements Begin Next Week on Route 204 in Jackson Township

Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will take place next week on Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County. Starting on Monday, September 21 , a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing pipes on Route 204 between New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) and Tame Deer Road.

This portion of Route 204 will be closed while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. One overnight closure may be required. A detour using New Berlin Highway, Smalsh Barrick Road (Route 1009), and Tame Deer Road will be in place during the closures. This pipe replacement project is expected to be completed Friday, September 25 , weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.