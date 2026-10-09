Pipe Replacement Scheduled on Route 642 in Potts Grove

Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project is scheduled to begin soon on Route 642 in the village of Potts Grove, Northumberland County.

On Tuesday, October 20 , a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace a pipe during daylight hours on Route 642 between The Borough of Potts Grove and Creek Road (Route 1029).

Route 642 will be closed while work is being performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM. A detour using Routes 147 and 45 will be in place. Drivers should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

This pipe replacement project is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will take place on Wednesday, October 21 .

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.