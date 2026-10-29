Pipe Replacement Project Planned This Week on Jerseytown Road

A pipe replacement project is planned this week on Jerseytown Road (Route 642) in Valley Township, Montour County.

On Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30 , drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between Valley View Road and Hess Hill Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe. Work will take place between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:30 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.