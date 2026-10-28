Pink At The Rink Returns For Tenth Year Sunday

SUNBURY — The tenth annual Pink at the Rink hockey game will raise money for breast cancer awareness and support this Sunday . Susquehanna University’s RiverHawks will face the Lafayette College Leopards Sunday , November first, at 3:30pm. The charity game will be held at the Sunbury Ice Skating Rink on Memorial Drive.

Organizer Morgan Delsite says admission is free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. The afternoon will also feature a basket raffle, a duck toss, and a food truck. All proceeds from the event will support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.