Pineknotter Days Parking Restrictions Announced

NORTHUMBERLAND – Parking restrictions will be in place for the upcoming Pineknotter Days activities in Northumberland. The restrictions will begin this Saturday and end next Friday, July 9th.

Front Street will be affected from Sheetz Avenue to King Street. King Street will be affected, from Front Street to Third Street. Second Street will be affected from Wheatley Avenue to Sheetz Avenue.

On Saturday, July 3rd, the soapbox race will affect King Street, from Fourth Street to Pond Avenue from 5am – 3pm.