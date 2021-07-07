Pineknotter Days Ceremony Recognizes Good Citizens

NORTHUMBERLAND BOROUGH – Three area sixth-graders were awarded $50 and recognized at the Pineknotter Days Celebration Tuesday night for being good to their classmates and community.

Kim King, Youth Service Coordinator of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, is in her tenth year organizing the program. She says it’s wonderful that the Pineknotter Association is continuing the tradition: “It’s really rewarding to read the teacher nominations. It has to be a student in sixth grade – that’s the longstanding tradition – helpful in their community and meeting academic standards, as well as being a good, well-rounded person.”

The Good Citizen Award was given to Aubrie Garinger and Alex Wilson of Shikellamy Middle School, and Grace Cantine of Northumberland Christian School. Garinger’s teachers said she is respectful, friendly, responsible, and positive. Wilson’s teachers nominated him for his kindness, helpfulness, and thoughtfulness. Cantine’s grades are excellent, and she was praised for encouraging her classmates.

We caught up with Aubrie Garinger and Alex Wilson when they were handed their goody bags. Garinger said, “I got nominated for the Good Citizen Award because I’m hard-working and nice.” Wilson said, “I don’t really know what I won the award for, but I liked all my teachers very much. I’m honored to have won the Good Citizen Award from all my teachers I had last year.”

The 45th Annual Pineknotter Days continues through Friday in Northumberland Borough’s King Street Park.