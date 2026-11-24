DALMATIA — A Pillow Volunteer Fire Department tanker overturned Monday evening in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, trapping the driver inside. The crash occurred around 7pm in the 300 block of Hatchery Road, where the fire truck flipped onto its side against trees.

Northumberland County Communications tells us, emergency crews worked to free the male driver, completing the extrication shortly before 7:30pm. The driver was transported by helicopter after crews established a landing zone at the Line Mountain soccer field.

Responding departments included Pillow, Lower Mahanoy, Herndon, Hickory Corners and Trevorton volunteer fire companies. Americus Ambulance from Sunbury, and Life Team EMS from Dauphin County also assisted at the scene.

The helicopter departed shortly after 8pm. No further information is available. Hatchery Road was closed during the emergency response. State police are investigating.