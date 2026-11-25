DALMATIA — The driver of a Pillow Fire Company tanker that overturned Monday night in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, is home recovering. State police identified the driver as Leonard Romberger of Dalmatia, who was flown to Geisinger Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Romberger was treated and released, and the Pillow Fire Company says he is doing well. The crash occurred around 7:10pm on Hatchery Road when the tanker left the roadway and overturned. State police say the truck was not responding to an emergency call. The investigation continues.